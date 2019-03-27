Crohn’s Disease Cure Results from this Biotech Top Pick from Dr. Steve Brozak

Steve Brozak is Managing Partner and President of WBB Securities, LLC. Dr. Brozak leads WBB Securities, LLC, an investment bank and financial analytical firm engaged in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device sectors. He has actively followed the evolving health care space over the last two decades and has written about and advised both health care companies and U.S. government agencies.

The Wall Street Journal named Dr. Brozak as the “Best on the Street” Financial Analyst for the medical equipment and supplies category in its 19th Annual Best on the Street survey. In 2013, Dr. Brozak was a top-ranked analyst in the pharmaceutical industry based on his 12-month performance returns by Thomson Reuters and StarMine, and is also a top-ranked biotech analyst.

Dr. Brozak is a retired lieutenant colonel in the United States Marine Corps and served on the Secretary of the Navy’s Navy and Marine Corps Retiree Council, where he focused on health care. Dr. Brozak holds a B.A. and MBA from Columbia University and his Doctorate in Medical Humanities — DMH — from Drew University.

In this exclusive 3,842 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript, Dr. Brozak explores current health care landscape and the economic implications for biotech stock investors.

“For the first time, you have true visibility and attention to prices and their proverbial values — something that we have never seen before. Everyone has always talked about this kind of focus, but we have never seen it. One aspect of this focus is the newly emerged examination of the pharmacy benefit manager — PBM — space, which has played an integral part in pharma and biotech.

This is something of a Pandora’s box. We have opened it, and the nascent steps to health care transparency are starting to be taken and with them the challenge to drug pricing and eventually even a quantification tied to patient outcomes.”

One result of this analysis is a top pick from Dr. Brozak:

“RedHill [RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)],approach shuts down the causative agent of Crohn’s disease. RedHill has run clinical trials in which they have shown success in doing this.

Topline data from a recent Phase III study basically showed that an antibiotic combination therapy actually shut down Crohn’s in patients with statistically significant results.”

Get the full detail on this and many other picks from Dr. Brozak in the complete 3,842 word interview, only in the Wall Street Transcript.