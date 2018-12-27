Convertible Securities are the Best of Both Worlds in a Bear Market

John P. Calamos Sr. is Chairman and Global CIO of Calamos Investments, a firm he founded in 1977. With origins as an institutional convertible bond manager, the firm has grown into a global asset management firm. Mr. Calamos has established research and investment processes centered around a team-based approach designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted performance over full market cycles.

With 49 years of industry experience, Mr. Calamos is often quoted as an authority on risk-managed investment strategies, markets and the economy, and he has authored two books on convertible securities. Mr. Calamos received his B.A. in economics and an MBA in finance from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He joined the United States Air Force after graduation where he served as a combat pilot during the Vietnam War and ultimately earned the rank of Major.

In this 3,521 word interview exclusively for the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Calamos picks some winners that he holds in his portfolio and details his bear market strategy:

“It’s really across the board quite frankly, probably more small, midsize companies, but convertibles have been issued by larger companies: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). We’ve seen that Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has a convert. So there’ve been larger companies, and then, you have maybe a midsize company — Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) — new companies like that, that are forming, so it’s been across the board really.”

One particular sector that is attractive in this market downturn is a new one:

“…From the point of view of the biotech area, issuing convertibles is very interesting. They have ideas there; they need capital to execute. So we’ll see them do it — BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN), Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX). There are interesting companies on the health care side that are utilizing convertible securities.”

