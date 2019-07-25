The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Cluster Migraine Cure Through Vagus Nerve Stimulation Device

July 25, 2019

Francis R. Amato is Chief Executive Officer of electroCore, Inc. Prior to being the Chief Executive Officer and joining electroCore in 2012, Mr. Amato spent 22 years in the pharmaceutical industry, most recently at Merck, where he served as Vice President of the Specialty Commercial Operations Group within Global Human Health. Mr. Amato has extensive commercial experience in health care, serving previously as Executive Director, Global Business Operations at Schering-Plough; Business Unit Lead, Oncology at Ligand Pharmaceuticals; National Sales Director, Specialty Managed Markets at Pfizer Inc.; and National Sales Director, Hospitals at Pharmacia Corporation.

In this 3,389 word interview, exclusively in the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Amato makes a case for his medical device company with investors:

“We are dedicated to improving patient outcomes through patient-administered noninvasive vagus nerve stimulation — nVNS — therapy as provided by the gammaCore device that is placed on either side of your neck, next to your trachea. You stimulate the nerve for two minutes at a time. When you say direct competition, we look at our primary competition being medication.”

The global business development of electroCore is being managed directly by the company:

“In Europe, basically, you can get your CE mark first, then you run your clinical and pivotal studies, and then you apply for reimbursement in the single-payer health care systems.

Whereas in the United States, you go to the FDA, get an agreement, or what is called an IDE — investigational device exemption — to run a study, and then you take that data, bring it back to the FDA, and they consider your therapy for approval.

Once you get that approval, then you can go out and start to petition the commercial health care and the government-covered health care in the United States for reimbursement. That is the big difference between the two systems there.

You can get a CE mark pretty easily if your therapy is safe. A lot of companies do that for the purposes of running their clinical trials. It is really a clinical trial strategy more than anything else.”

See what comes next for electroCore under Mr. Amato’s guidance in the complete 3,389 word interview, exclusively in the Wall Street Transcript.

Related News

Candida Auris Cure Approved? Dr. Taglietti of Scynexis Details the Development of this New Wonder Drug
April 15, 2019

A Potential Cure for Sickle Cell Anemia from GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)
May 03, 2017

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Brings its Innovative Drug Delivery System to Market: CEO Robert Davidson Details the Launch
July 20, 2018

Bernard Gilly, Ph.D, Co-Founder of GenSight Biologics Discusses the Proprietary Genetic Therapy Cure for Blindness his Company is Developing
October 23, 2018

Crohn's Disease Cure Results from this Biotech Top Pick from Dr. Steve Brozak
March 27, 2019

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)
Interview with the President and CEO: OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)
Interview with the Founder, Chairman, CEO and President: Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Undervalued, Underappreciated Companies That Will Grow Over Time
Investing in Equities for the Long Term Using a Value Discipline
Actively Managing Funds of Funds with Analytical Software
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Reimbursement May Be a Hurdle to Success for Med-Tech Companies
Med-Tech Investment Opportunities in the Musculoskeletal and Ophthalmic Spaces
Employment and Demographics a Positive for Medical Products Companies
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 