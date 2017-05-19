The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) a Top Pick Among Oil & Gas Majors

May 19, 2017

Managing Director Evan Calio of Morgan Stanley says Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has a large number of projects coming into the market, which is one reason why it is his top pick among the oil & gas majors.

Within the majors, Chevron remains our top pick, where we expect the single largest free-cash-flow inflection relative to the major oil peers. Chevron has the largest number of projects that are coming into the market. These are projects that they have invested in over a long period of time, the last five-plus years, that are going to begin production.

So the free-cash-flow inflection is the capex rolling off, the production starting up, and with that large free-cash inflection amongst majors, we expect the recycle into their Permian Basin position, which is the most differentiated amongst the majors, to drive better dividend growth prospects and dividend coverage ratios relative to peers. So it’s a combination of projects working through the portfolio and the free cash flow being invested into a relatively differentiated higher-return/shorter-cycle growth asset in Texas.

Related News

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Set to Weather the Pricing Storm
February 22, 2016

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Has Attractive Risk/Reward as a Contrarian Play
November 17, 2015

Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Show Dividend Growth Rates Up to 12%
July 08, 2013

Chevron Corporation (CVX) Grows LNG Volumes Faster Than Major Peers
January 14, 2013

Chevron Corporation (CVX) Likely to Cut Spending in West Texas, Argentina
February 05, 2015

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)
Interview with the President and CEO: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)
Interview with the CEO: Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Focusing on Principles and Performance in a Multicap Fund
Reaching Long-Term Goals Through Asset Allocation
Using a Thematic Investment Style with a Macroeconomic Overlay
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Mortgage Insurers Have Growth Potential Around Deregulation and Lower Taxes
Commercial Insurance Best-Positioned to Benefit from Improvement in Economy
Investor Sentiment on Life Insurance Doesn't Match Business Fundamentals
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This