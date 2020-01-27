Catholic Church Compliant Money Manager Details His Portfolio for Investors

Anthony Minopoli is President and Chief Investment Officer of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors. Mr. Minopoli joined the Knights of Columbus in 2005 and is responsible for the day-to-day management of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors — KoCAA — General Account investment portfolio and mutual fund strategies.

Mr. Minopoli is also responsible for overseeing the internal investment staff and the fixed income and preferred stock investment strategies. In his role as CIO, Mr. Minopoli provides oversight for the investment managers in the KoCAA defined benefit pension plan, defined contribution plan and charitable assets, all of which are externally managed.

In this 4,163 word interview, exclusively found in the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Minopoli explains how his Catholic charity mandate changes the portfolio management equation.

“We focus on screening out companies that are involved in contraceptives, abortion, embryonic stem cell research, human cloning, pornography and for-profit health care that pays for any of those aforementioned things.

And then, when you get into the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops guidelines deeper, they also screen for companies that are involved in weapons of mass destruction, munitions makers, things like that.”

Mr. Minopoli is managing risk throughout the economic cycle:

“We’re also focused on what happens with interest rates, and I’m an old-time bond guy. One of the things that has concerned me is that the interest rate environment in the U.S. and indeed around the world has been heavily managed by central banks.

And what nobody knows is what that looks like in an unwind scenario. Whether it’s Jerome Powell here in the U.S. or other Fed governors, or central bank presidents or governors around the world, they realize their economic policies can’t go from heavily managed to laissez faire in one quick step.

We may see a very long, iterative process to normalize monetary policy around the world. I think it has to be slow. I think it has to be steady. I’ve been very impressed at Powell’s mindset. ”

Read the complete 4,163 word interview with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops compliant portfolio manager, Anthony Minopoli, exclusively in this issue of the Wall Street Transcript.