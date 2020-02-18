CAPTRUST Fixes Its Teeth on this High Dividend Paying Portfolio Management Strategy

Christian Ledoux, CFA, is Director of Equity Investments at CAPTRUST. He is based out of the San Antonio, Texas, location and joined CAPTRUST from South Texas Money Management in 2019. He specializes in equity research and portfolio management.

Earlier, he was Chief Investment Officer for South Texas Money Management. He received a degree in business economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

“…We’ve just recently bought is SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC). SmileDirectClub is a competitor to Invisalign, which is the maker of clear teeth aligners, and we bought SmileDirectClub because it fits our growth criteria, which is improving growth profile. And that means that they’ve been a grower, but they’ve got something going on in their business that is making it grow even faster.

And what they’ve done in a nutshell is they’ve democratized the fixing of teeth.”

The company growth rate is powered by distribution expansion:

“…They recently signed a deal with Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to add a scanning service within the Walmart facility so that people that are interested, they can go right in and have their teeth examined and then give them a tray to send home…They also have deals with CVS (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA)…”

Mr. Ledoux combines this growth investment parameter with yield on dividend paying securities:

“On the equity side, the yield on our portfolio is about 50 basis points higher than the S&P 500 right now, and it’s because we have an emphasis toward value stocks that pay higher dividends.

And that’s been helpful to our client base, in that they’re able to get an equal amount of current yield out of their stock portfolio as they are from their bond portfolio.”

