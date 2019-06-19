The Wall Street Transcript
Capital Investment Companies Makes the Long Ball Look Easy for Investors

June 19, 2019

Bobby Edgerton is a Co-Founder of the Capital Investment Companies and has served as an executive officer of the companies since 1984. He is also the firm’s Chief Investment Officer and has been in the financial services industry since 1979.

After winning the North Carolina State High School Golf Championship, Mr. Edgerton accepted both a basketball and golf scholarship from Wake Forest University and graduated with a B.A. in business and finance.

After graduation, he attained a rank of First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, where he commanded a thousand-man training company at Fort Gordon, Georgia, during the Vietnam War. During his amateur golf career, Mr. Edgerton played in four United States Amateur Championships.

In this exclusive 2,209 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Edgerton uses his vast investing experience to identify some new stocks that will super charge your portfolio.

“Back in the 1970s, when I got started, it was Firestone, it was WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC), Champion spark plug and obviously no tech.

But now of course, technology keeps changing and advancing, so technology changes everything. When you look at Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), when you look at Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), they have changed the world so fast in 10 years.

I follow what Sequoia Capital and other venture capitalists bring public. Some people have a passion for managing money, which I do.

I can’t put people’s retirement plan in venture capital money and startups, but I do follow them. And Kleiner Perkins and Sequoia, they have the ability to nurture new companies that are going to change the world.

I have a heavy concentration in tech. I’ve always liked cash-rich, debt-free companies, whereas a lot of companies choose to have a lot of debt, but the Googles (NASDAQ:GOOG) and the Apples (NASDAQ:AAPL) don’t like debt.

Google has $4 billion in debt, but their cash is $120 billion. For the longest time, Apple didn’t have any debt. They don’t have any net debt. Now, their net cash is about $115 billion. Facebook has $40 billion in cash. They have no debt.

You don’t go broke with a lot of cash and no debt.”

Get all the new stock picks from Bobby Edgerton by reading the entire 2,209 word interview, exclusively in the Wall Street Transcript.

