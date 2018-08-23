Capital Investment Companies Bobby Edgerton Details His Five-Point Program for Making a Fortune Investing in Equities

Bobby Edgerton is a Co-Founder of the Capital Investment Companies and has served as an executive officer of the companies since 1984. He is also the firm’s Chief Investment Officer and has been in the financial services industry since 1979. After winning the North Carolina State High School Golf Championship, Mr. Edgerton accepted both a basketball and golf scholarship from Wake Forest University and graduated with a B.A. in business and finance. After graduation, he attained a rank of First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, where he commanded a thousand-man training company at Fort Gordon, Georgia, during the Vietnam War. During his amateur golf career, Mr. Edgerton played in four United States Amateur Championships.
In his exclusive 2,910 word interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Bobby Edgerton reveals his current market position and details his successful investing strategy.
“I fell in love with the stock market a long time ago after I had some bad experiences with brokerage firms. I taught myself by reading Forbes, Barron’s, Value Line, later on The Wall Street Transcript and listening to the best financial minds in the world. I try to know more about more different companies than any person alive. Later on, about four years ago, I sold my part of the company to Richard Bryant. I’m still Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder, and I manage our retirement plan. So that’s pretty much what I do.”
“A long time ago, even before I got started, I devised a five-point program for investing in the stock market, which is pretty much nonchanged. I tell people, “If you follow these five principles, the most important thing to know is, you’re going to have a hard time losing a whole lot of money, and you’ll probably make a substantial amount of money.”…Number one is, if you buy essentially cash-rich, debt-free companies, you only buy them when they’re down, not when they’re up at all-time highs, but maybe selling at their yearly lows.”
