Brian Marckx of Zacks Investment Sees Upside for Selected Medical Sector Stocks

Brian Marckx, CFA, is the Director of Research and Senior Medical Device/Diagnostics Analyst at Zacks Investment Research. Mr. Marckx covers small and microcap medical device and diagnostic companies with a focus on development-stage companies with novel and emerging technologies, as well as already established names still flying under the radar. Prior to joining Zacks Investment Research, Mr. Marckx worked as a high yield bond analyst on Wachovia Securities’ institutional trading desks, where he specialized in the health care and industrials industries. Prior to that he was an analyst in corporate finance at First Union National Bank. Mr. Marckx has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Businessweek and Kiplinger’s. His work has also been cited in various market studies and working papers including those from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Deloitte & Touche and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance from St. John Fisher College, and received his master’s degree in business administration from Wake Forest University.

The exclusive interview with Brian Marckx details his current picks in the medical sector.

“…now Republicans held the executive seat as well as both houses of Congress, more importantly, Trump had indicated that he was pro-industry and would do things that would likely benefit med tech. He has done some things that have been positive, with one being a delaying of re-implementation of the medical device tax. That tax had been criticized as a real impediment to innovation within the industry. And while not everything that he has done has been well-received, such as increasing some user fees, I think on a net basis, med tech is better off with Trump in the White House. The appointment of Dr. Scott Gottlieb as FDA Commissioner also has the potential to be a positive influence to growth and innovation in med tech.”

One particular favorite is a colon cancer test provider.

“I cover a company called VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX). It falls under the category of what has been called a liquid or blood biopsy, meaning a non-invasive diagnostic for cancer. VolitionRx’s NuQ technology looks for nucleosomes, which are bits of DNA and histone proteins and essentially act as markers for cancer cells. The main focus right now is colorectal cancer which VolitionRx’s test has shown to be have relatively high accuracy in detecting, even at early stages. The colorectal cancer diagnostic space is pretty fragmented. In the U.S., colonoscopy is the gold standard, but it is a relatively invasive and expensive procedure.”

