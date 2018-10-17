The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Breast Cancer Treatment Developed by Arcus Biosciences Ready for Expanded Testing

October 17, 2018

Terry Rosen, Ph.D., is the Chief Executive Officer of Arcus Biosciences. Dr. Rosen has been leading successful drug discovery and development organizations in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries for over 30 years. In 2015, he co-founded Arcus Biosciences, a drug discovery company focused on the treatment of cancer by blocking tumor-induced immunosuppression.

Previously, he was Co-Founder and CEO of Flexus Biosciences, a company created to develop small molecule drugs to reverse tumor immunosuppression, which was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb early in 2015 for $1.25 billion including milestones. Prior to Flexus, Dr. Rosen served as Vice President, Therapeutic Discovery at Amgen and as the site head for Amgen South San Francisco, having joined Amgen with the acquisition of Tularik in 2004.

Prior to joining Amgen, Dr. Rosen held several executive positions at Tularik as well as scientific and management positions at Pfizer and Abbott Laboratories. Dr. Rosen serves on the Salk Institute board of trustees, the scientific advisory board of the University of Michigan Life Sciences Institute, the Berkeley Foundation board of trustees, the Caltech Biology and Bioengineering chair’s council and the board of the California Life Sciences Association.

In his exclusive 4,144 word interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Dr. Rosen details the potential for enormous upside for his company.

“…With triple-negative breast cancer or ovarian cancer, the standard of care is a chemotherapy called Doxil. Doxil is a member of a class of chemotherapeutics that are known as anthracyclines, which are known to kill tumor cells by immunogenic cell death…

What we’re looking to do is to combine Doxil with AB928, which will block the effects of the large amount of adenosine that’s being produced so that the Doxil, and of course the immune system, can do a better job of attacking the cancer.”

Read the entire 4,144 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript and get the full pipeline and time to market for these important new therapies from Dr. Rosen.

Related News

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NAVB) Launches Lymphoseek for Use in Lymphatic Mapping in Breast Cancer and Melanoma
August 27, 2013

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Has Clear Commercial Opportunities with Innovative Brain and Breast Cancer Drugs
September 17, 2013

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Utilizes Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Technology to Target Novel Receptor in Breast Cancer
May 02, 2013

Robert McWhirter Has Developed Artificial Intelligence for Selecting Canadian Equity Stars
July 13, 2018

Coronado Biosciences Inc (CNDO) Sees Vast Commercial Opportunity in Parasite Treatment for Autoimmune Diseases
May 01, 2013

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO and the President, Biotech & Health Services Division: Innovest Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVST)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Innovators with a Buy-and-Hold Philosophy
Building a Portfolio of Stocks with Growth, Momentum and Valuation Factors
Buying Companies That Have Secular Tailwinds
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Clinical Trial Readouts on the Horizon for NASH Monotherapies
A Favorable Future for Today’s Leaner, More Data-Driven Biotechs
Gene Therapy Companies with Better Clinical Data and Benefits Likely to Do Well
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 