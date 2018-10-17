Breast Cancer Treatment Developed by Arcus Biosciences Ready for Expanded Testing

Terry Rosen, Ph.D., is the Chief Executive Officer of Arcus Biosciences. Dr. Rosen has been leading successful drug discovery and development organizations in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries for over 30 years. In 2015, he co-founded Arcus Biosciences, a drug discovery company focused on the treatment of cancer by blocking tumor-induced immunosuppression.

Previously, he was Co-Founder and CEO of Flexus Biosciences, a company created to develop small molecule drugs to reverse tumor immunosuppression, which was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb early in 2015 for $1.25 billion including milestones. Prior to Flexus, Dr. Rosen served as Vice President, Therapeutic Discovery at Amgen and as the site head for Amgen South San Francisco, having joined Amgen with the acquisition of Tularik in 2004.

Prior to joining Amgen, Dr. Rosen held several executive positions at Tularik as well as scientific and management positions at Pfizer and Abbott Laboratories. Dr. Rosen serves on the Salk Institute board of trustees, the scientific advisory board of the University of Michigan Life Sciences Institute, the Berkeley Foundation board of trustees, the Caltech Biology and Bioengineering chair’s council and the board of the California Life Sciences Association.

In his exclusive 4,144 word interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Dr. Rosen details the potential for enormous upside for his company.

“…With triple-negative breast cancer or ovarian cancer, the standard of care is a chemotherapy called Doxil. Doxil is a member of a class of chemotherapeutics that are known as anthracyclines, which are known to kill tumor cells by immunogenic cell death…

What we’re looking to do is to combine Doxil with AB928, which will block the effects of the large amount of adenosine that’s being produced so that the Doxil, and of course the immune system, can do a better job of attacking the cancer.”

