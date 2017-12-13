The Wall Street Transcript
Bradford Cooke, CEO of Endeavour Silver Corp., Develops Five Silver Mines in Mexico

December 13, 2017

Bradford Cooke is Chief Executive Officer of Endeavour Silver Corp. Mr. Cooke is a professional geologist and entrepreneur with 40 years of experience in the mining industry. He has specialized in the formation, management and financing of exploration and mining companies, and the acquisition, exploration, development and mining of mineral properties. Mr. Cooke founded Endeavour Silver Corp. in 2003 for the purpose of acquiring high-grade silver-gold projects in Mexico.  In this exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Cooke describes in detail the costs and projected profits from the new silver mines his company is creating.

“We have the most compelling organic growth profile in the silver sector. El Compas, which was acquired 18 months ago for $6.7 million, will be in production by the end of March, 2018, as mine number four. It’s another one of these small mines in historic districts that had been overlooked. It came to us fully permitted, and with a 10-year lease on an existing dormant government processing plant. So we don’t have to permit the mine or build the plant. It’s already done for us.”

Each of the mines has significant potential.  “I think we’re going to see growing production starting with El Compas in 2018, then Terronera in 2019, then conceptually Parral in 2020 to deliver 50% growth over the next three years. And all of the three new mines are at the lower part of the cost curve in the sector. So just developing those new mines not only grows our production, it also shrinks our costs per ounce.”

Read the entire interview and discover exactly how the Endeavour Silver Corporation intends to create a Mexican silver mining profit stream.   “We try to take advantage of the bottom of the cycle so that we can produce more as we go into the up cycle. So building mines four, five and six as we move into this next bull leg for gold and silver should pay handsome dividends for Endeavour shareholders.”

