Botox Maker Allergan is a Top Pick from Award Winning Portfolio Manager for Roosevelt Investments

Jason Benowitz, CFA, is Senior Portfolio Manager at Roosevelt Investments. He first went to work at the firm in 2009 as a securities analyst, was promoted to Portfolio Manager in 2011 and to Senior Portfolio Manager in 2013. Prior to Roosevelt, Mr. Benowitz was a principal at Druker Capital, a long/short hedge fund manager, and a Vice President in the U.S. Equity Research Group at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

He was also an investment banking analyst at Merrill Lynch. Mr. Benowitz received an undergraduate degree in computer science from Harvard College, and an MBA in finance and accounting from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Palmer Scholar.

In this 4,514 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Benowitz displays his stock picking skills within the constraints of the investment philosophy adopted by his firm:

“At Roosevelt, our investment philosophy puts capital preservation first. Our clients come to us with substantial wealth, and our job is to keep it that way. If we can outperform in bear markets and keep pace with rising markets, then we will outperform over a full market cycle with less volatility.”

Their investing philosophy is governed by several themes:

“…One theme we have invested behind for a number of years is health care revival. The innovative science aspect of health care is advancing at a rapid pace. Drug and device companies are exiting ancillary businesses and devoting more resources to development of new therapies. The Food and Drug Administration is more balanced in weighing the costs and benefits of approvals and has streamlined its procedures to more quickly assist patients in need.”

This leads to the detailed rationales behind his top picks:

“…One stock we like now is Allergan (NYSE:AGN). It has a $64 billion market capitalization. Allergan is number one in medical aesthetics, where its flagship brand is Botox. ”

