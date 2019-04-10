Biotech with a $2 Billion Market Cap has a $10 Billion Wet AMD Treatment in Development

Gbola Amusa is Partner, Director of Research and Head of Healthcare Research of Chardan. Dr. Gbola Amusa joined Chardan at the end of 2014 to focus on identifying companies that will generate exceptionally high long-term investment returns by creating shared value for society.

Dr. Amusa was previously Managing Director, Head of European Pharma Research, and Global Pharma and Biotech Coordinator at UBS, where he oversaw 25 analysts and ultimately finished as the number-one-ranked European pharma analyst in the Institutional Investor — II — Survey.

In this extensive 5,116 word interview, exclusively in the Wall Street Transcript, Dr. Amusa details his bullish recommendation for RGNX:

“The company has 35 or so products in its portfolio, with roughly 30 of which that are from partners who are burning their own cash to potentially pay REGENXBIO a royalty in the future. So it’s always great in therapeutics when someone else does the work for you and then you get a reward at the end if it proves successful.

The most important partner for many years has been AveXis, as it produced one of the best data sets in the history of gene therapy. AveXis’ product, which now is owned by Novartis (NYSE:NVS) after the acquisition, can come out of the gate strongly after perhaps May of this year. REGENXBIO will get 10% of sales presumably, and that could turn REGENXBIO into a profitable company.”

Dr. Amusa highlights other upside potential for this company:

“…There are diseases like wet age-related macular degeneration where there are literally over a million people in the U.S. and maybe 2 million to 3 million people in the key drug markets of U.S., Europe and Japan, so even capturing a small percentage of the market, as in a very small percent, could lead to a blockbuster since gene therapies are priced upfront for anywhere from five years to 10 years of benefit.

The company can generate a tremendous amount of revenues in an unpartnered way if the wet AMD product starts to show signs of success, which some would argue they have already shown and some would argue they need to show more, but even just a shifting of the market’s probability modestly upward on REGENXBIO can lead to stock performance.

This is because Eylea and Lucentis, the two products that dominate wet AMD and other retinal diseases, generated $10.5 billion in sales last year. If a gene therapy provides five years of Eylea- or Lucentis-like benefit, five times that figure would be over $50 billion for a market opportunity. These are very vast markets in relation to REGENXBIO’s market cap.”

