The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Bernard Gilly, Ph.D, Co-Founder of GenSight Biologics Discusses the Proprietary Genetic Therapy Cure for Blindness his Company is Developing

October 23, 2018

Bernard Gilly, Ph.D., a Co-Founder of GenSight Biologics, has served as its Chief Executive Officer since its founding. From creation through to 2016, Dr. Gilly served as Chairman of the board of directors. From 2011 through 2014, he served as Chief Executive Officer at Pixium Vision, and from which date, he has served as nonexecutive Chairman of the board of directors. In addition, he currently serves on the boards of Prophesee S.A. — formerly Chronocam — and Gecko Biomedical.

From 2005 to 2009, he founded and was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fovea Pharmaceuticals S.A., or Fovea, a privately funded biotech company, which was later acquired by Sanofi. He then became Senior Vice President of the Ophthalmology Division of Sanofi and served in that role until March 2012.

In this exclusive 2,925 word interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Dr. Bernard Gilly explains the development of his company’s innovative therapies:

“GenSight Biologics is a Paris-based biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapy approaches to treat neurodegenerative diseases. We started by focusing on two diseases of the retina: One is called Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, or LHON, and the second one is called retinitis pigmentosa. And the reason why we choose to go for the retina is that the retina is in fact the visible part of our brain.

The retina is a small neural tissue that paves the back of our eye globe, and this is where the first steps of vision are happening, which means that this is where the light is being transformed into an electric signal. And this electric signal is in turn sent to the brain by the retina.”

The process is proprietary:

“…We have invented a process by which, instead of trying to insert the mitochondrion gene into the mitochondrion, we in fact insert the mitochondrion gene in the nucleus of the cell.

There, this mitochondrion DNA is translated into mitochondrion RNA and the messenger RNA by a proprietary sequence that we are adding, and it is then shuttled to the mitochondria, and the protein is internalized inside the mitochondria. This process that we call mitochondrion targeting sequence is proprietary to GenSight and the basis of our GS010 development.

We have an adeno-associated virus vector — AAV — that transports the gene that is defective in LHON called ND4 into the nucleus of the retinal ganglion cells where it will produce the messenger RNA for ND4. So the ND4 protein will be rightly shuttled into the mitochondrion of the retinal ganglion cells and will prevent their degeneration.

We have run various in vitro and in vivo models of this; now, we are largely advanced and have completed a first Phase III.”

Get the full results of the recent treatment trials from GenSight and the future growth potential by reading the entire 2,925 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript.

Related News

Sue Washer, President and CEO of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Discusses the Cure for Retinitis Pigmentosa
March 19, 2018

Wedbush Managing Director Dr. David Nierengarten Bangs the Table for His Gene Therapy Stock Winners
October 02, 2018

Martin Capital Management Founder and Chief Investment Officer Reveals his Secret for Perpetual Returns
October 01, 2018

Adrian Rawcliffe of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Discusses the SPEAR T-cell Therapies that Target Solid Tumors
March 22, 2018

A Potential Cure for Sickle Cell Anemia from GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)
May 03, 2017

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)
Interview with the CEO and the President and Chairman: NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)
Interview with the CEO: Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Taking the Emotion Out of the Investing Process
Selecting Securities to Own for the Long Term
Specializing in the Marijuana Industry and the Tech Sector
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Clinical Trial Readouts on the Horizon for NASH Monotherapies
A Favorable Future for Today’s Leaner, More Data-Driven Biotechs
Gene Therapy Companies with Better Clinical Data and Benefits Likely to Do Well
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 