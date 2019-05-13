Benjamin Graham Named this Stock Picker: What Stocks is He Picking Today?

Thomas G. Kahn, CFA, is President at Kahn Brothers Group, Inc.; President, CIO and Lead Portfolio Manager at Kahn Brothers Advisors LLC; and President at Kahn Brothers LLC. He is on the board of directors of JBI International, Inc., Lighthouse Guild, Ackerman Institute for the Family and American Federation for Aging Research.

Mr. Kahn has over 48 years of industry experience and is a leading practitioner in the field of value investing. Mr. Kahn co-founded Kahn Brothers Advisors in July 1978. He received a B.A. from Cornell University and an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

“My middle name is Graham, and I am named after Benjamin Graham, who was a good friend of my father. What we do is we basically study companies. Frequently, we talk to management, visit conferences, etc. And if we find a security that meets our value standards, we buy it.

And what we do is a little different than a lot of other firms because we eat our own cooking: We buy for our own personal accounts what we buy for clients. We deem it to be hypocritical to buy for clients or recommend to clients securities that we do not own and do not buy ourselves, even though we think a security is very attractive.”

“We like GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK). GlaxoSmithKline is a big pharmaceutical company with a new manager as CEO, who is doing extremely well in our opinion, and a new President of Research and Development, Hal Barron, who has had a very, very exciting history developing important drugs. The stock yield is over 5% and, in our opinion, is undervalued.”

“We have owned for a long time New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB), which originally started out as Queens County Savings Bank. And through a whole bunch of acquisitions is now a $50 billion bank.

New York Community has a 5.7% dividend yield, which is pretty darn high. And if your goal is to annualize your money at 10% to 12%, you could say you’re sort of halfway there with the dividend yield.”

