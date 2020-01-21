Banking is a Commodity says this Michigan Bank CEO

Paul D. Tobias is Chairman of mBank and Chairman and CEO of Mackinac Financial Corporation. Mr. Tobias has nearly 42 years of experience in the financial services and banking industries.

He was appointed as Chairman of mBank and Chairman and CEO of Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004 after structuring and leading the successful $30 million recapitalization of the company when it was known as North Country Bank and Trust.

Kelly W. George is President and Chief Executive Officer of mBank and President of Mackinac Financial Corporation. Mr. George has over 25 years of experience in the banking industry.

He joined mBank in 2003 as the Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer in charge of the regulatory and lending administration turnaround of the previously known North Country Bank and Trust.

After the successful rehabilitation of the bank and $30 million recapitalization, he was promoted to President and CEO of mBank and President of Mackinac Financial Corporation in 2006.

In this 3,355 word interview, exclusively in the Wall Street Transcript, these two experienced banking leaders detail what it takes to be successful in their market.

Mr. George elaborates on the financial technology side: “We run most of our operations and our platform through Fiserv, which is our core processor. We have to work within that platform.

Fiserv is a large public fintech company servicing a large variety of financial institutions, and we think that platform is really going to continue to keep us on the front end of the tools that might be available or the new product and service trends to compete on the technology side.”

Mr. Tobias adds:

“Banking is a commodity. The products and services from bank to bank don’t vary greatly. The bottom line is it comes down to culture and people.

We have people who are part of the communities we operate in. We have developed a culture that is very community- and client- and employee-focused.”

