The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Capable of Appreciating 50%

January 25, 2017


Bank of America Corp

Founder and Chairman Mark Boyar of Boyar Value Group says Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) could see a number of catalysts that would positively increase the share price up to 50%, even after the post-election run-up of banking stocks.

Even though these stocks have run up spectacularly subsequent to the Trump election, we think that, over the next couple of years, they can be among the best-performing groups. Because they have run up so much, I would advocate perhaps taking an initial position and buy more as these stocks perhaps retrace some of the gains that they’ve made over the last month or two.

Take a stock like Bank of America, which is a stock we’ve liked for a number of years. The stock has run from $16 to $22 in a relatively short period of time. But it traded at $13 to $16 for at least a couple of years. So although it had its run — and the run came very, very fast — it sort of made up for lost time.

If we’re right — and we believed this prior to Trump being elected that Bank of America had 2.25 to 2.50 in earnings power. However, as a result of the widening of the yield curve, and possibly a significant decline in their cost of business, their earnings power could be higher than the 2.50, and if that occurs, there is no reason why their stock can’t appreciate 50% or more over the next two to three years.


Mark Boyar

Full interview available here.

Related News

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) an Attractive Long-Term Stock
March 14, 2016

Bank of America Corp (BAC) Triples in Price; Stock Still Valuable
September 03, 2013

Bank of America Corp (BAC) to Grow EPS by $2 as Money Center Bank Recovers
September 16, 2013

Bank of America Corp (BAC) Ready to Refocus on Taking Market Share
November 18, 2014

Bank of America Corp (BAC) and Citigroup (C) Right-Size Cost Structures and Grow While Trading Below Book
March 05, 2013

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Executive Vice President, Oil Sands Manufacturing: Cenovus Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVE)
Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)
Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP, CFO and Risk Management Director: MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Companies with Strong Economic Moats
A Three-Stage Process to Long-Term Value Investing
Employing a Disciplined and Nonemotional Approach to Midcap Investing
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Awaiting Service Cost Impact on E&P Sector
A Constructive Outlook for U.S. Integrated Oil, E&Ps and Refineries
E&P Backdrop Provides Higher Confidence for Investors
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This