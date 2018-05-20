Award Winning Portfolio Manager Diane Jaffee with $7 Billion AUM Sees Up to 90 Months of Stock Market Upside

Diane E. Jaffee is Group Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager of The TCW Group, Inc. Ms. Jaffee is the Senior Portfolio Manager for the TCW Relative Value Large Cap, TCW Relative Value Dividend Appreciation and TCW Relative Value Mid Cap strategies and funds. She joined TCW through the acquisition of SG Cowen Asset Management in 2001. She had been a senior portfolio manager at Cowen Asset Management since 1995 and continues in that role at TCW. She has more than 30 years of investment experience. Before joining Cowen, she was Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Kidder, Peabody & Co. from 1986 to 1995.

Prior to that, she was Vice President at Lehman Management Company from 1985 to 1986 and an equity analyst with Prudential Insurance from 1982 to 1985. In 2007, Ms. Jaffee was named the Separately Managed Accounts Award winner in the Large Cap Equity category by Standard & Poor’s and its award partners Prima Capital and Investment Advisor magazine. The TCW Relative Value Large Cap, Dividend Appreciation and Mid Cap mutual funds have been each awarded The Wall Street Journal’s “Category Kings” in their respective categories, multiple times in 2012, and the TCW Dividend Appreciation Fund was ranked the number-one top-performing fund among Lipper Equity Income Funds for 2012. In 2013, the TCW Relative Value Large Cap mutual fund was ranked number-one fund for the first quarter and the number-six fund for the one-year period ending March 31, 2013, among Large Cap Value peers, while the Dividend Appreciation Fund ranked number two for the quarter and number three for the one-year period ending March 31, 2013, among Equity Income peers. Ms. Jaffee holds a B.A. in economics from Wellesley College, 1982.

In this exclusive interview with the Wall Street Transcript, Ms. Jaffee reveals an interesting and well researched perspective on the current equity market.

” If you go back 20 years, there have been three of these full cycles in the equity markets, and historically, the second phase has lasted, at the shortest, 15 months and as long as 90 months. It’s a very investable phase. So we believe we were already in this before the tax cuts came about. Tax cuts have added a tailwind to this current second phase so that most likely this phase will be toward the middle of the longer side of historical patterns.”

