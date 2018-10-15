Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) CEO and President Lucy Lu, M.D., has a Replacement for Medical Opiods

Lucy Lu, M.D., is President and Chief Executive Officer of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. Dr. Lu has been the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer since inception. From February 2012 to June 2017, Dr. Lu was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Prior to working in the biotech industry, Dr. Lu had 10 years of experience in healthcare-related equity research and investment banking. From February 2007 through January 2012, Dr. Lu was a senior biotechnology equity analyst with Citigroup Investment Research. From 2004 until joining Citigroup, she was with First Albany Capital, serving as Vice President from April 2004 until becoming a principal of the firm in February 2006.

Dr. Lu holds an M.D. degree from the New York University School of Medicine and an MBA from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. Dr. Lu obtained a B.A. from the University of Tennessee’s College of Arts and Science.

In this exclusive 2,995 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript, Dr. Lu contends that opiods as anesthesia can be replaced with her therapy:

“A few years ago, when physicians were not super-concerned with prescribing opioids, there might not have been a clear need for a drug like IV tramadol. Today, doctors increasingly realize that conventional narcotics can cause brain changes in the patient with the first dose and can cause some patients to experience euphoria. Doctors try to avoid hitting the mu-opioid receptor to the extent they can, which is where IV tramadol will fit in, by addressing the clear need for a new, effective pain-management therapy with a lower risk of abuse and dependence than conventional narcotics.”

This replacement therapy has large implications for US healthcare:

“A large study that reviewed an insurance database showed that one in 16 patients will go from being opioid-naive, meaning they have never taken opioids in their lives, to becoming opioid-dependent in the post-surgical setting. That is 6% of patients. That percentage translates to a large number when you think about how many surgical procedures occur in the U.S. each year.”

