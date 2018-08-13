Ave Maria Growth Fund Makes Investing in Catholic Advisory Board Approved Stocks Easy

Brian D. Milligan, CFA, is Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Ave Maria Mutual Funds. Mr. Milligan is Lead Portfolio Manager of the Ave Maria Growth Fund. He is also a research analyst responsible for equity research functions for the firm with a focus on growth companies. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Mr. Milligan was an analyst with Standard & Poor’s. Mr. Milligan has a Bachelor of Science degree from Trine University and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Notre Dame with a Master of Business Administration degree. In this 2,926 word article, Mr. Milligan outlines how he finds and buys securities deemed appropriate for religious based investors.

“The Ave Maria Mutual Funds were launched in May of 2001 with one fund. We now have five different funds: three domestic equity, one global equity and one bond fund. The largest is the Ave Maria Rising Dividend Fund (MUTF:AVEDX). The others are the Ave Maria Growth Fund, Ave Maria Value Fund, Ave Maria World Equity Fund and the Ave Maria Bond Fund. All Ave Maria Mutual Funds invest in companies that do not violate the core values and teachings of the Catholic Church. The Catholic Advisory Board set the moral criteria for the screens.”

The fund works closely with the Catholic Advisory Board to insure that no offenders receive an investment:

“It has to do with our investment philosophy. I can elaborate a little bit on how we are structured. We have a team of investment professionals and a separate Catholic Advisory Board — CAB — who advise us on those Church-related issues. So we are investors first, but we’re following the moral guidelines established by the CAB. We are doing all of the things that any professional investor would do, but we have a list of companies from the screens set by our advisory board that are out of bounds. We call them offenders.”

To get complete detail and some of the top picks in the Ave Maria fund, read the entire 2,926 word interview in the Wall Street Transcipt.