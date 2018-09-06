Artificial Intelligence Software Based ETF: Art Amador Brings the EquBot AI Technology to Retail Investors

Art Amador, CFP, is the COO and Co-Founder of EquBot. Mr. Amador brings more than a decade of experience in the investment management industry. Most recently, he spent eight years serving as a vice president at Fidelity Investments, where he was responsible for over $1.3 billion in assets. In 2012, Mr. Amador was recognized as Fidelity’s number-one consultant in the U.S. In this exclusive 3,157 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript, Art Amador describes in detail the development and deployment of a radical new investment innovation.

“In both of the ETFs that we are part of, the AI system typically makes recommendations to buy and sell on a daily basis. Passively managed funds by design can be quite rigid, as they are predominantly rules-based and rebalance on a rigid schedule. Our actively managed approach provides us with more flexibility as the investment data environments and system capabilities continue to grow and shift.”

The technology enables the common investor to participate in high level financial engineering:

“The high-level concept is that the EquBot AI technology mimics the investment process of an army of equity research analysts, traders and portfolio managers who are working around the clock. The system utilizes publicly available financial data, such as 10-Ks and 10-Qs, and current market data to build predictive models on over 15,000 global companies. The system also analyzes over 1 million regulatory filings, quarterly releases and news articles as well as social media postings every day. It looks at company management teams, market sentiments and analyzes global market event impact on our investment universe…The system looks at a variety of trading indicators and what is affecting security prices and when these securities should be traded. In the background, the system is actually running thousands of hypothetical portfolios and testing both the decisions that the system is making and the decisions that the system did not make. We want to ensure that the investment strategy is better tomorrow than it is today.”

