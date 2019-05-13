The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Anthony Paolone from J.P. Morgan Knows Which REITs to Buy

May 13, 2019

Anthony Paolone is an Executive Director covering REITs and real estate service stocks in the equity research department of J.P. Morgan. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Paolone was Co-Head of Real Estate Stock Research at CIBC World Markets and was an associate at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette Securities Corp. and Prudential Securities.

His 2,412 word interview, exclusively in the Wall Street Transcript, looks at both the macro and specific economics of real estate assets:

“…If you see S&P 500 earnings continue to be revised down and interest rates remain low, then we think these stocks will actually do fairly well. And so it’s a bit driven by the macro in our view right now at the group level…But two areas I’d also point out that, at the margin, we’ve been a little bit more bullish on than we’ve been historically are the healthcare REITs and the triple net lease REITs.”

Among the REIT universe, Mr. Paolone indentifies the few that stand out for his recommendation:

“Another name that we like a lot on the residential side is American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). What we like about that business is we think the single-family rental demand right now is very robust, especially when you think about outsized household formation compared against new construction of housing in the U.S. that’s less than the level of demand.

You’re actually underbuilding on the housing side, and the for-sale housing market really slowed through the course of 2018 and into 2019. We think that puts more folks into rentals longer, and we think that benefits American Homes 4 Rent quite a bit.”

The specific sweet spot includes several stand out stocks:

“AMHInvitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) and Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) in the public markets, are running with occupancy levels that are in the mid-90s, which is better than I think we all expected them to be at this point. Margins are into the 60s, which is reasonably close to where traditional multifamily margins are. I think in a broad sense the business models have proved to be quite viable, but we’re still in the early days, and there are still things to work out.”

Read the entire 2,412 word interview in the Wall Street Transcript to get the complete list of high performing REITs.

 

Related News

American Capital Partners Anthony Polini Knows Which Bank Stocks to Buy
January 17, 2019

Pavel Molchanov Knows What Oil & Gas Stocks to Buy in 2019, and Which Ones to Avoid
January 25, 2019

Copper (Cu), Zinc (Zn) and Nickel (Ni): Which Metal Mining Stocks Should Investors Buy?
November 30, 2018

Hans Mosesmann Knows Semiconductor Stocks and He's Banging the Table for These
July 05, 2018

Is This Publicly Traded Blockchain ETF a Legitimate Investment? Brian Kelly of BKCM Knows the Answer
August 13, 2018

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)
Interview with the Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO: Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSHD)
Interview with the SVP, Corporate Development & Strategy: Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Providing Exposure to Consumer Debt Through Short Structured Products
Focusing on Companies in the Fast-Growing Pet Economy
Mitigating Risk by Emphasizing the Resilience and Probability of Cash Flow
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Commercial Lines Among the Most Favorable Insurance Subsectors
Different Trends Expected in Various Business Lines of Insurance
Personal Lines Insurance Is a Good Place to Be
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 