The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Amy Yong of Macquarie Group Endorses Sprint (NYSE:S) Broad Spectrum Ownership

July 18, 2017

Amy Yong is an Analyst for Macquarie Group Limited.  She has been recognized by Institutional Investor as a Rising Star in the research on cable and satellite stocks for three consecutive years.  Ms. Yong is a current bull on the telephone company Sprint:

TWST: What’s your current view of Sprint (NYSE:S)?

Ms. Yong: I’m actually very positive on Sprint (NYSE:S). I feel like a lot of investors don’t give them enough credit for having a massive spectrum position. And then also, obviously, to the extent they have $20 billion of NOLs, that could be very meaningful in a potential merger with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

The future of the sector will be defined by M&A, according to Amy Yong.  The Sprint-T-Mobile merger, which was blocked by the previous DC administration, may now be on the table again.

TWST: Do you expect to see a favorable environment for these companies going forward? What’s your overall outlook?

Ms. Yong: I think a large part of this is going to hinge on whether or not a four-player market becomes a three-player market. And what that means is, is there going to be a T-MobileSprint merger? And if there is a T-MobileSprint merger, then certainly you can argue that pricing will not come under as much pressure, or there’s going to be a lot more discipline in the industry in terms of irrational promotions. So we’ve seen many years of pricing pressure, which has been very good to the consumer. But it’s also forcing companies to think about how they’re going to allocate capital and how to differentiate their products. For example, I think content is becoming a lot more important for these companies as you think about differentiation.

For more insight on these stocks, as well as many others, be sure to read the entire interview at the Wall Street Transcript.

Related News

Interview Highlights: Amy Yong of Macquarie Group Limited on Entertainment, Toys and Games
October 13, 2016

Eric Chadwick of Flaherty & Crumrine Picks Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) as the Preferred Stocks to Own
July 04, 2017

ON Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) a Good Play on Broad-Based Analog and Power Management
May 30, 2014

Interview Highlights: Tim Nollen of Macquarie Group Limited on Entertainment, Toys and Games
October 14, 2016

Interview Highlights: Paul Grigel of Macquarie Group Limited on Oil & Gas: Independent, Major Integrated, Exploration & Production
January 18, 2017

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Lumos Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:LMOS)
Interview with the Corporate VP of Business Development, Strategy and Investor Relations: DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)
Interview with the CEO and Director: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Better Returns and Lower Risk in the Midcap Space
China’s Economy Shifting from Investment Focus to Consumer Spending
Allocating to Developing Markets for Diversification and Higher Expected Returns
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Analyzing the Secular Drivers Within Communications Infrastructure and Telecom
Satellite Companies Benefiting from Growth in Data Traffic
Increased Focus on Content as Consumers Shift to Digital Consumption
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This