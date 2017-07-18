Amy Yong of Macquarie Group Endorses Sprint (NYSE:S) Broad Spectrum Ownership

Amy Yong is an Analyst for Macquarie Group Limited. She has been recognized by Institutional Investor as a Rising Star in the research on cable and satellite stocks for three consecutive years. Ms. Yong is a current bull on the telephone company Sprint:

TWST: What’s your current view of Sprint (NYSE:S)?

Ms. Yong: I’m actually very positive on Sprint (NYSE:S). I feel like a lot of investors don’t give them enough credit for having a massive spectrum position. And then also, obviously, to the extent they have $20 billion of NOLs, that could be very meaningful in a potential merger with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

The future of the sector will be defined by M&A, according to Amy Yong. The Sprint-T-Mobile merger, which was blocked by the previous DC administration, may now be on the table again.

TWST: Do you expect to see a favorable environment for these companies going forward? What’s your overall outlook?

Ms. Yong: I think a large part of this is going to hinge on whether or not a four-player market becomes a three-player market. And what that means is, is there going to be a T-Mobile–Sprint merger? And if there is a T-Mobile–Sprint merger, then certainly you can argue that pricing will not come under as much pressure, or there’s going to be a lot more discipline in the industry in terms of irrational promotions. So we’ve seen many years of pricing pressure, which has been very good to the consumer. But it’s also forcing companies to think about how they’re going to allocate capital and how to differentiate their products. For example, I think content is becoming a lot more important for these companies as you think about differentiation.

