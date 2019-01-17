American Capital Partners Anthony Polini Knows Which Bank Stocks to Buy

Anthony Polini is the Director of Research at American Capital Partners, LLC where he specializes in the banking industry. Mr. Polini was previously a sellside analyst at Raymond James Financial. Prior to that, he served at Midwest Research, A.G. Edwards and Prudential Securities.
He has received numerous professional accolades and has been frequently quoted by the press. He has appeared regularly on CNBC, as well as various TV news and business programs. He earned his B.A. in psychology and philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania and has an MBA in finance from St. John’s University.
In this 2,405 word interview, exclusive to the Wall Street Transcript, Mr. Polini reveals a strategy for maximizing returns from bank stocks:
“We have had a dramatic selloff on the FANG — Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) — stocks, which tended to be stabilizers at least for the past few years, even when the broad market has pulled back. Select few stocks have carried the market forward. At the end of the day, we have a typical cyclical move now where the banks are dramatically underperforming. They have underperformed every quarter this year. ”
This pullback has exposed two important bank stock opportunities:
“We only have two strong “buys.” One was actually doing well recently until the market fell apart, and that is New York Community (NYSE:NYCB). The other one is Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI), which is a small-cap bank with excellent fundamentals and high takeover appeal. New York Community is a special situation in that it had substantial regulatory relief in 2018, and that does bode well for its ability to not only grow the balance sheet but to participate in M&A activity.”
Get the entire detail on these upside opportunities and more by reading the entire exclusive 2,405 word interview with Anthony Polini in the Wall Street Transcript.
