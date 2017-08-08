The Wall Street Transcript
Alberto Jimenez Crespo of Aristotle Capital Management Bangs the Table for Samsung Electronics

August 8, 2017

Alberto Jimenez Crespo is a Principal and Portfolio Manager at Aristotle Capital Management.  Experience in global equity investing has given Mr. Crespo a long term view with regards to asset management.  One specific example of this philosophy is the portfolio manager’s current top pick: “…the largest holding in the strategy today is Samsung Electronics (KRX:005930). We talked about this in our fourth-quarter 2014 commentary. We highlighted the investment case and compared it to a combination of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), but at one-fifth the price…it still trades at less than 7 times earnings, 5 times if you pull the cash out.”

While value is a core component of Mr. Crespo’s portfolio management style, he does not let it blind him to the pitfalls of only looking at prior performance.  A sector that he is particularly cautious about is healthcare and specifically US based pharmacy benefit managers:

“I think it has gotten to a point where if consumers have to pay for medicines at the same rate that it costs you to buy a Ferrari, that’s going to be a social issue, right? I mean, I don’t think it requires you to have a Ph.D. in physiology to know that.”

To get the entire in-depth exclusive interview with Mr. Crespo, read it in the Wall Street Transcript.

