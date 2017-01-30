The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Out of Favor and Underpriced at $60

January 30, 2017


AbbVie Inc

CEO Benjamin Halliburton of Tradition Capital Management says people are concerned about AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) and biosimilar competition. He says those concerns are unwarranted, and believes the stock is grossly underpriced and can easily trade over $100 in the next year or two.

A company I think that works for a lot of investors right now — extremely out of favor, large-cap name, pays a nice dividend of 4.14% — is AbbVie. They are the producer of HUMIRA. HUMIRA is the primary driver of profits and profit growth over the near term, and represents a huge amount of their business.

People are concerned that biosimilar competition could erode HUMIRA’s market share and profitability. AbbVie, when you talk to management, indicates that they are very confident in their multiple intellectual property protection strategies, lots of patents that will protect them for years, some of which do not expire for multiple years.

The Street is more concerned about this patent expiration of HUMIRA than the actual management team. The management team has been very active in protecting the intellectual property of HUMIRA. So we think that stock is grossly underpriced with a view that the stock can easily trade over $100 over the next year or two, and it’s currently trading in the low $60s.

The other part that is an interesting potential bonus is they do have a strong product pipeline that the management team has detailed that could put kickers on the revenues and earnings growth in the three- to six-year time frame. But I think the big opportunity is how Wall Street is overly concerned that there will be direct HUMIRA competition, and we don’t think that’s the case.


Benjamin Halliburton

Related News

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV): Investors Misunderstand the Effect of HUMIRA Going Off-Patent
May 11, 2016

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Pays High Dividend and Diversifies with Shire Merger
August 05, 2014

Seeing Value in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) and Baxalta Inc (NYSE:BXLT)
May 12, 2016

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Buy-Rated Among Storage REITs
June 26, 2013

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Closing the Gap with Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)
May 18, 2016

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Founder, President, CEO and Director: Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)
Interview with the President and CEO: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)
Interview with the President and CEO: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Getting to Know High-Quality Companies and Their Fundamentals
Using a Philosophy Rooted in Diversification, Dynamism and Discipline
Designing an Investment Plan and Sticking to It
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Positive Environment Supports Valuation Levels for Pacific Northwest Banks
Favorable Outlook for Banks as Long as Political Outcomes Match Expectations
Watching Credit Trends and the Impacts on Texas Banks
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This