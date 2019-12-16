5G Stock is One of Many Top Picks from this Veteran Portfolio Manager

Jason Benowitz, CFA, joined Roosevelt Investments in 2009 as a Securities Analyst, was promoted to Portfolio Manager in 2011 and to Senior Portfolio Manager in 2013.

Prior to Roosevelt, Mr. Benowitz was a principal at Druker Capital, a long/short hedge fund manager, and a vice president in the U.S. Equity Research Group at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

He was also an investment banking analyst at Merrill Lynch.

Mr. Benowitz received a B.A. in computer science from Harvard University and an MBA in finance and accounting from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Palmer Scholar.

“At Roosevelt, our investment philosophy puts capital preservation first. Our clients come to us with substantial wealth, and our job is to keep it that way. If we can outperform in bear markets and at least keep pace with rising markets, then we will outperform over a full market cycle with less volatility.”

One example of this type of investing has Mr. Benowitz pounding the table:

“Within the 5G theme, one stock we like is Keysight (NYSE:KEYS). It has a $20 billion market capitalization. Keysight is a leading test and measurement company in the communications market. It was a spinoff of Agilent (NYSE:A), which itself was a spinoff of Hewlett-Packard (NYSE:HPE).

Since becoming an independent company about five years ago, Keysight has increased its investment in both research and development and front-line sales staff.

It reorganized by end market instead of by product and evolved from selling discrete testing units to integrated solutions that incorporate hardware, software and services. We expect the company to reap the fruits of these investments in the coming years.

Most notably, we expect the global rollout of the 5G communication standard will drive outsized growth at Keysight from testing equipment and services across handset components, cellular base stations and telecom networks.”

