2018 Biotechnology Stock Winners from Top Research Analysts: Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX), Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), and Lexicon (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Some of these insights include these expert winners:

Brian Weinstein, CFA, is a Partner at William Blair & Company, which he joined in 2001. Mr. Weinstein is a Health Care Analyst with coverage in diagnostic products and medical technology.

“If we’re looking for January 1, 2018, to December 31 of 2018, I might go with Hologic (NASD: HOLX). I think that there are some interesting things that are going on with that company. It’s been under a lot of pressure over the last six to nine months. And I think that some of those pressures are going to alleviate a bit, as we move into 2018 specifically. The company announced an acquisition on Valentine’s Day this year that closed at the end of March, a medical aesthetics company called Cynosure. That asset was not viewed particularly well by most of Wall Street. And the early integration has proved to be much more challenging than what the company had expected.”

Sean Dodge is an Equity Analyst at Jefferies Group LLC. Mr. Dodge joined Jefferies in March 2010 and is a senior analyst covering stocks in the health care IT and services sectors.

“I like Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX). The management team there has successfully managed through their turnaround and are coming out the other end with a lot of momentum. They’ve had some nice, big headline wins over the last 12 to 15 months. We have seen signs of their in-patient installed base stabilizing. They have been able to win some new share and taken quite a bit of cost out of their system, so any type of revenue growth should drive some nice operating leverage and then really nice EBITDA growth.”

Yigal Nochomovitz, Ph.D. is a Director and Smid-Cap Biotech Analyst at Citigroup Investment Research & Analysis. Dr. Nochomovitz has covered the ophthalmology space as well as other disease areas including oncology, rare disease, nephrology, hematology and infectious disease over his career on the sell side.

“Lexicon (NASDAQ:LXRX) is underappreciated because I don’t think the market is giving them enough credit for what is likely to be the first oral drug approval for Type 1 diabetes, on top of insulin. It is a company that has been around a very long time. Sometimes when investors had seen a company for years and years, it is harder for them to get behind a story that is changing and that is getting a lot of positive momentum, which I think Lexicon has. That one is misunderstood.”

