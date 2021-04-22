Work-From-Anywhere Trend Shapes Business Software Landscape

Scott Berg, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, joined Needham & Company, LLC in 2015. Previously, he was Senior Research Analyst at Northland Capital Markets covering enterprise/application software. Prior to Northland, he was Senior Research Analyst with Feltl & Company and Research Analyst/Associate with ThinkEquity, both with a focus on enterprise software. Before his Wall Street career, Mr. Berg held a variety of internal IT management positions for 10 years. He holds an MBA in finance and a B.A. in economics from the University of Minnesota. Profile

Word count: 2,911

TWST: Please share an overview and update on how your coverage might have changed since we last spoke.

Mr. Berg: I still cover enterprise or