Weighting Health Care Subsectors According to Trends and Politics

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> August 29, 2017
TWST: Would you start with a snapshot of the company's overall business and investment philosophy?
Michael J. Hearle is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Clough Capital Partners, L.P., which he joined in 2012. He is currently a Portfolio Manager of Clough's flagship hedge funds, the Portfolio Manager for the Clough Healthcare Funds and heads the firm's venture investment efforts in the health care sector. Mr. Hearle has over 20 years of industry experience. He began his career with Merrill Lynch & Co. and remained on the sell side until 2004 with Leerink Swann & Co., where he was Co-Director of Equity Research and ranked number one for three consecutive years in the Institutional Investor Best of the Boutiques poll for Specialty Pharmaceutical research. He went on to focus as an institutional investor on the global health care sector as a Principal at Pequot Capital Management and Portfolio Manager at Millennium Partners, where he invested in numerous developed and emerging health care markets around the world. Mr. Hearle holds a B.A. from The College of William & Mary. Profile
Mr. Hearle: Clough Capital was founded in 2000 by Chuck Clough