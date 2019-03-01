The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> Analyst Interviews >> March 1, 2019

Watching for Growth in International End Markets in 2019

West, James
James West is a Senior Managing Director at Evercore ISI responsible for the research coverage of the oil services, equipment and drilling industry, consisting of detailed fundamental research on over 70 companies. Prior to joining Evercore ISI, Mr. West was a managing director and senior research analyst at Barclays and Lehman Brothers for a combined 15 years. Since assuming lead coverage in 2011, Mr. West has been top ranked in Institutional Investor, including number three in 2011, number two in 2012 and number one from 2013 to today. Prior to joining Lehman Brothers, Mr. West worked at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. West received his B.A. in economics and a minor in history from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Profile
Word count: 2,794

TWST: Could you please start with an overview of your coverage and any changes over the past year since we last spoke?

Mr. West: Sure, I'm

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Genoil Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOLF)
Interview with the Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO: Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)
Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP and CFO: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Growth Opportunities in Microcap Stocks
Protecting in Down Markets Through Compounding
Seeking Small Caps with the Potential to Become Large Companies
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
MLPs Feeling Pressure to Convert to C-Corp Structures
OPEC’s Production Cuts Are a Dominant Theme in the Tanker Market
Anticipating a Better 2019 Than 2018 for Midstream Energy
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 