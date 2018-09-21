Waiting for the Market to Have a Vastly Different Opinion

David Iben, CFA, is the Chief Investment Officer of Kopernik Global Investors, LLC and is the sole Portfolio Manager of the Global All-Cap strategy, Lead Portfolio Manager of the Kopernik Global Unconstrained strategy and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Kopernik Global Long-Term Opportunities and Kopernik International strategies. He is the managing member, Founder and Chairman of the board of governors of Kopernik Global Investors. Prior to Kopernik, Mr. Iben managed the $2.7 billion Global Value Long/Short Equity portfolio at Vinik Asset Management, where he was a director and head of the global value team from July 2012 through March 2013. Prior to this, Mr. Iben was Lead Portfolio Manager, Co-Founder, Chief Investment Officer, Co-President and Manager of Tradewinds Global Investors, LLC, a $38 billion — at February 2012 — investment firm. He continually managed equity portfolios for Tradewinds — inclusive of its two predecessor firms — from October 1998 through February 2012. He was the Portfolio Manager for the firm’s Global All-Cap strategy, North American All-Cap strategy and Global Long/Short strategy, directly managing more than $20 billion assets at the time of his departure. As CIO, Mr. Iben directed Tradewinds’ investment activities, including portfolio management, research, trading and risk management. From 1996 through 1998, Mr. Iben was a senior portfolio manager at Cramblit & Carney. He began his career with Farmers Group, Inc., where over the course of 14 years, he worked his way up from Securities Analyst/Trader to Portfolio Manager and eventually to Director of Research and Lead Portfolio Manager for both equity and fixed income strategies. At the time of his departure in 1996, Mr. Iben was acting as Farmers’ Chief Investment Officer, responsible for $16 billion of investable assets. Mr. Iben earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Davis, and his MBA from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. Profile

Word count: 3,639

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Iben: Certainly. We are a globally focused public equity investor. We philosophically