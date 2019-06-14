The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> Analyst Interviews >> June 14, 2019

Volatility in the Semiconductor Sector Tied to Macro Uncertainty

Schafer, Richard E.
Richard E. Schafer is Managing Director and Senior Analyst and leads Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s semiconductor franchise. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a financial analyst and market researcher for Eurofon, Inc. & Co. KG Germany, a subsidiary of wireless test and measurement equipment manufacturer LCC, L.L.C. Mr. Schafer received an international MBA from the University of South Carolina and holds B.S. degrees in finance and multinational business from Florida State University. Profile
Word count: 3,645

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about Oppenheimer?

Mr. Schafer: Yes. We're an investment bank headquartered in New York.

TWST:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the EVP, CFO and Chief Accounting Officer: Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)
Interview with the CEO and Chairman: Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVSI)
Interview with the President and CEO: Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Focusing on Undiscovered and Underfollowed Companies
Buying High-Quality Businesses That Aren’t on Wall Street’s Radar
Marrying Needs and Goals to the Investment Portfolio
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Volatility in the Semiconductor Sector Tied to Macro Uncertainty
AI, IoT and Self-Driving Vehicles Are the Biggest Trends in Semiconductors
Autonomous Driving Presenting Big Opportunities for Semiconductor Companies
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 