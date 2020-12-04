Viewing Fixed Income Through the Lens of ESG

Samantha D. Palm is a Portfolio Manager of the Parnassus Fixed Income Fund and chair of the firm’s fixed income committee. Ms. Palm has responsibility for fixed income portfolio management and trading. Previously, she was a Vice President with Wells Fargo Securities’ fixed income group. Earlier, Ms. Palm was an equity research analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co. Ms. Palm graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a bachelor's degree in agricultural and applied economics. Profile Minh T. Bui is a Portfolio Manager of the Parnassus Fixed Income Fund. Mr. Bui’s prior experience includes work at Lombard Odier & Cie, a private bank in Geneva, and at Merriman, Curhan Ford & Co., an investment firm in San Francisco. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Lausanne, Switzerland, and an MBA from Golden Gate University. Profile

Mr. Bui: Sure. So we are an ESG — environmental, social and governance — fixed income fund. And I think the way we