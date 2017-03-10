Using Spinoffs as an Investment Strategy

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 10, 2017
TWST: Please begin by telling us a little bit about your background and how it serves you in your role at Ironwood.
Ravi Jain, Ph.D., CFA, is a Portfolio Manager of the Large Cap Growth Strategy at Ironwood Investment Management, LLC. Dr. Jain currently serves as an associate professor of finance at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, where he teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in finance. He seeks to invest in companies that can compound their earnings through wise capital allocation, with emphasis on firms — both parents and subsidiaries — emerging from spinoffs. Preferred businesses are permanent in nature, generate high return on capital, have the potential to reinvest earnings and have good management. Profile
Dr. Jain: I hold the CFA charter and Ph.D. in