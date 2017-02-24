The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> February 24, 2017

Using Scenario Analysis to Look at a Company’s Range of Outcomes

Koontz Jr., Warren
Warren Koontz Jr., CFA, is Managing Director, Head of Value Equities and a large-cap value Portfolio Manager at Jennison Associates LLC. Earlier, he was a portfolio manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company for diversified and concentrated value strategies. Earlier, he was a senior portfolio manager at Comerica Bank. He also worked for three years as Chief Investment Officer for The Jeffrey Company, a private investment firm. He began his investment career in 1984 at the Public Employees’ Retirement System of Ohio as a securities analyst and later became an assistant investment officer. He received a B.S. in finance and an MBA from Ohio State University. Profile
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Koontz: We are very much a fundamental manager, with deep research skills and insights that are shared

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEMKT:PED)
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SDPI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking for Long-Term Structural Growth Stories
Finding Macro Opportunities in Emerging and Frontier Markets
Investing in Equities with an All-Cap Value Approach
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
A Constructive View on Midstream Oil & Gas for 2017
Playing with Care in the Domestic Oilfield Services Space
Domestic Oil-Producer Rally Expected to Continue in the Short Term
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This