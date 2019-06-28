The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> June 28, 2019

Using Closed-End Mutual Funds for Diversification and Distributions

Jonathan S. Raclin, a Principal of Barrington Asset Management, Inc., has been Managing Director of the Enterprise Portfolio. Mr. Raclin graduated with a B.A. from St. Lawrence University and an M.A. from Northwestern University. Following service as a Commissioned Officer, United States Marine Corps, Mr. Raclin was associated with White, Weld & Co. as a Partner of William Blair & Company, L.L.C., and as Executive Vice President for Capital Markets with The Chicago Corporation. He is a former Regional Chairman of The National Association of Securities Dealers, a former President of the Bond Club of Chicago and of the Attic Club. He previously served as a director of the St. Simon’s Land Trust, and has been President of the Coastal Georgia Historical Society and Co-Chairman of Emmi Solutions, LLC, a privately held health care information company. He is recently retired as a director of The Public Broadcasting Service in Washington, D.C. Profile
Word count: 1,976

TWST: Please share an introduction to Barrington Research Associates, Inc.

Mr. Raclin: Barrington Research, founded in the early 1980s, is

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the EVP, CFO and Chief Accounting Officer: Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)
Interview with the CEO and Chairman: Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVSI)
Interview with the President and CEO: Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Using a Quantitative Approach to Invest in Small Caps Globally
Focusing on Long-Term Performance and Capital Appreciation
Looking for Higher-Than-Market Dividend Yield and Return on Equity
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Volatility in the Semiconductor Sector Tied to Macro Uncertainty
AI, IoT and Self-Driving Vehicles Are the Biggest Trends in Semiconductors
Autonomous Driving Presenting Big Opportunities for Semiconductor Companies
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 