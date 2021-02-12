Using Active Management to Add Value to Short-Term Bond ETF

Bryce Doty is an expert adviser for VALT, ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) and is also the Senior Vice President with Sit Fixed Income and senior portfolio manager of the taxable bond portfolios for Sit’s custom separately managed accounts, private investment funds, and mutual funds. He oversees the firm's team of taxable bond managers, analysts, and traders. Prior to joining Sit Investment Associates in 1995, Mr. Doty gained extensive experience during his seven years with Minnesota Mutual in management consulting, serving as the due diligence officer for broker/dealer operations and as head of the public bond trading desk. His responsibilities also included analyzing and monitoring all total return corporate credits. Mr. Doty earned his MBA degree, with a concentration in finance, from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota in 1992. He earned a B.A. degree in business management, with minors in physics and psychology, from Hamline University in 1988. He is a CFA charterholder. Profile

TWST: Could you give us a brief description of VALT (NYSEARCA:VALT), including the assets under management?

Mr.