Using a Thematic, Bottom-Up Approach to Invest in Global Financial Services

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 16, 2018
John A. Heffern is the Founder/Principal of KCA/Princeton Advisors. He applies 30 years of portfolio management and research experience, particularly in the areas of domestic small-cap/midcap equities and the financial services sector. He holds both a bachelor’s degree and MBA from the University of North Carolina. Profile
Word count: 2,992
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?
Mr. Heffern: Yes. The firm manages a now nearly two-year-old long/short fundamental