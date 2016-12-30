Using a Scientific and Artistic Approach to Investing

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> December 30, 2016
TWST: I was interested in your educational background, and I see that you received your B.S. in industrial engineering at Georgia Tech and then an MBA from Harvard. What was your path to where
Randell A. Cain Jr. is Principal and Portfolio Manager of Herndon Capital Management. He is the Portfolio Manager responsible for managing Herndon Capital Management’s Large Cap U.S. Value Equity and Mid Cap U.S. Value product. Mr. Cain is also one of the portfolio managers responsible for managing the Large Cap U.S. Core Equity product. Prior to joining Herndon in 2002, Mr. Cain spent five years at NCM Capital managing large-cap core equities while also analyzing the financial, basic material, energy and utility sectors. In addition, in his last two years, he managed a large-cap value portfolio. Mr. Cain’s experience includes equity and fixed income analysis at TradeStreet Investment Associates, a former subsidiary of Bank of America, and Putnam Investments as well as a one-year fellowship with J.P. Morgan to gain experience in international investing. Mr. Cain received a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an interdisciplinary Bachelor of Science from Morehouse College. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1997. Mr. Cain also holds a Master of Divinity degree from Hood Theological Seminary. Profile