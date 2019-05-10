The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> May 10, 2019

Using a Rigorous Process to Find High-Quality Midcaps

Christensen, Jon
Jon Christensen, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst who has primary research responsibilities for the small- and mid-capitalization health care sector at Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2001, Mr. Christensen was a portfolio manager and senior research analyst for Doheny Asset Management. Mr. Christensen earned a B.S. in mathematics/applied science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an MBA from the California State University, Long Beach. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder. He began working in the investment industry in 1995. Profile
Word count: 5,138

TWST: What is the Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mid-Cap Core Fund, including its philosophy and the type of investor its best suited for?

Mr. Christensen:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)
Interview with the Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO: Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSHD)
Interview with the SVP, Corporate Development & Strategy: Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Providing Exposure to Consumer Debt Through Short Structured Products
Focusing on Companies in the Fast-Growing Pet Economy
Mitigating Risk by Emphasizing the Resilience and Probability of Cash Flow
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Commercial Lines Among the Most Favorable Insurance Subsectors
Different Trends Expected in Various Business Lines of Insurance
Personal Lines Insurance Is a Good Place to Be
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 