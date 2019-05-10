Using a Rigorous Process to Find High-Quality Midcaps

Jon Christensen, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst who has primary research responsibilities for the small- and mid-capitalization health care sector at Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2001, Mr. Christensen was a portfolio manager and senior research analyst for Doheny Asset Management. Mr. Christensen earned a B.S. in mathematics/applied science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an MBA from the California State University, Long Beach. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder. He began working in the investment industry in 1995. Profile

TWST: What is the Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mid-Cap Core Fund, including its philosophy and the type of investor its best suited for?

Mr. Christensen: