Using a Quantitative Approach to Invest in Small Caps Globally

Sam Wiseman, M.A., CFA, is the Chief Investment Officer of Wise Capital Management Inc. He has 40 years of comprehensive industry experience. He has been a portfolio manager since 1990, having previously been a Vice President, Equities at Bolton Tremblay and a Portfolio Manager at OMERS. Mr. Wiseman is also a member of the CFA Practice Analysis Working Body Committee. Profile
Word count: 2,492
TWST: Please share an overview of Wise Capital Management, and tell us about your mission and the portfolios that you oversee.
Mr. Wiseman: