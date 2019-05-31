Using a Pure-Play Global ETF to Invest in Space-Related Companies

Andrew Chanin is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProcureAM, LLC. Mr. Chanin is an innovative ETF entrepreneur with over 10 years of industry experience. Prior to co-founding Procure Holdings in 2019, he created PureFunds and served as a sponsor in the ETF market from 2012 to 2017. Under his leadership, PureFunds ETFs captured approximately $1.5 billion in assets under management in their theme-based ETFs, the most notable being the world’s first cybersecurity ETF. Mr. Chanin began his ETF career in 2007 working for the specialist firm Kellogg Group. He quickly worked his way up from clerk to Lead Market Maker for global and international equity ETFs, helping the company transition from its core American Stock Exchange ETF specialist business to NYSE Arca ETF market making. In 2009, Mr. Chanin was recruited by Cohen Capital Group to build out the firm’s ETF trading capabilities. At Cohen Capital Group, Mr. Chanin held the title of Director of International Trading, where he made markets in a variety of ETFs across various asset classes while helping to develop multiple global and international equity/ETF trading strategies for the company’s prop trading division. Profile

TWST: What is ProcureAM, and why did you found it?

Mr. Chanin: ProcureAM is a diversified exchange-traded product issuer that I co-founded