The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> August 27, 2019

Using a Hybrid Approach for Institutional Long-Only Equity Management

Gaul, James W.
James W. Gaul, CFA, is Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Boston Advisors. As a member of the Institutional Equity Team, he is lead portfolio manager on the firm’s Small Cap Growth and Large Cap Core strategies. Mr. Gaul has more than 20 years of industry-related experience, including investment banking, sales and trading, and investment management. Earlier, he was an institutional fixed income sales professional with Commerce Capital Markets, Inc. and Advest, Inc. He received a B.S. degree in investments from Babson College and an M.S. degree in investment management at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business. Profile
Word count: 2,922

TWST: Could you tell me a bit about the firm?

Mr. Gaul: Sure. Boston Advisors has been around since the early 1980s. We are a registered

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)
Interview with the CEO, Chairman and President: Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Midcap Investment Opportunities in the Gold Mining Sector
Using a Hybrid Approach for Institutional Long-Only Equity Management
Looking for Underperforming Equities That Will Outperform in the Future
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
The Stabilization of Senior Housing and Skilled Nursing Could Be a Catalyst
Baby Boomer Trend Will Continue to Drive Growth for Non-Hospital Operators
A Favorable Outlook on Life Science and Medical Office REITs
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 