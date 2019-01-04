Using a Bottom-Up Approach to Global Investing

Benjamin Gardiner is a Research Analyst with a focus on the global health care sector at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. He is also a member of the Global Opportunities team and helps lead Grandeur Peak’s efforts in Central Asia and the U.K. Mr. Gardiner graduated from the University of Utah with a B.S. in mathematics. He officially joined Grandeur Peak in 2013 but had previously spent a number of years building financial models for his father, Robert Gardiner. Profile Stuart Rigby is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. Mr. Rigby is a Portfolio Manager of the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund (MUTF:GPROX) and the Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund (MUTF:GPEOX). He is also a Senior Research Analyst with a specialty focus on the technology sector globally. He is a key member of the team covering the United States, South Korea and India. Mr. Rigby joined Grandeur Peak in 2012 after receiving an MBA from Cornell University. During his graduate program, Mr. Rigby interned at Epic Ventures. Prior to that, Mr. Rigby spent six years in the tech industry working for two venture-backed companies as a software developer and product manager. Mr. Rigby also graduated from Westminster College with a B.S. in computer science. Profile

Word count: 3,849

TWST: Could each of you talk about the fund that you want to highlight and tell me a little bit about the firm? Maybe we could start with the firm.

Mr.