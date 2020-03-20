Unmet Need and Advances in Innovation Make Neuroscience an Area for Growth

Vamil Divan, M.D., is a Senior Healthcare Analyst covering large-cap pharmaceutical and biotechnology at Mizuho Americas. Earlier, Dr. Divan was at Credit Suisse where he spent more than a decade as Senior Analyst covering the U.S. pharmaceuticals sector. Prior to Wall Street, he worked at Pfizer Inc. and Roche, in addition to serving as a physician at Yaffe, Ruden and Associates. Dr. Divan received a B.S. degree in economics with a concentration in health care management and policy from the University of Pennsylvania. He received an M.D. degree from SUNY Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business.

Word count: 5,237

TWST: Could you explain what you cover?

Dr. Divan: Biopharmaceuticals is a mix of traditionally considered biotech and pharmaceutical