Understanding a Client’s View of Risk and Return

Steven Paddon is the Head of Institutional and International Distribution at OFI Global Asset Management, an OppenheimerFunds company. Mr. Paddon has over 30 years of industry experience, and directs OFI Global’s institutional strategy, products, mission and vision. In this role, he is responsible for leading the sales, service and consultant relations teams supporting the business. Prior to joining OFI Global in 2014, Mr. Paddon led the successful launch of Investec Asset Management’s U.S. institutional business. He’s also led Institutional Sales and Relationship Management for the Americas at Credit Suisse, and held leadership roles at State Street Research and MetLife. Mr. Paddon earned a B.A. in economics from Wheaton College in 1982. Profile

Mr. Paddon: My responsibility is to manage the sales and service teams that work with our institutional and international