The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> June 24, 2021

Uncovering Global Deep Value Stocks with Significant Upside Potential

Mehta, Sandy
Sandy Mehta, CFA, Founder and CEO of Value Investment Principals Ltd. (VIP), has over 30 years’ experience in the investment and asset management industries. With a 12-year track record, VIP is focused on identifying unique deep value investment opportunities on a global basis. Its clientele has included some of the largest as well as most prestigious money managers in the U.S. and Europe. In 2015, Mr. Mehta founded Evaluate Research, his third entrepreneurial venture in global financial services, focusing on providing institutional quality research coverage for rapidly growing companies in the U.S. and EMs such as China, India, etc. Mr. Mehta also founded Acumen Capital Management in 2004, and incubated a long/short pan-Asia Hedge Fund with $200 million in both HF and long-only assets. Previously Mr. Mehta was a PM of two 5-Star-rated mutual funds, including a flagship US$15 billion Global Equity Fund at Putnam Investments & Wellington Management in Boston. Quoted extensively in global media, Mr. Mehta is a Wharton MBA and CFA, and a collegiate-level Chess Champion. Profile
Word count: 2,862

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Mehta: Value Investment Principals, or VIP, is an independent investment research firm. We seek

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Sensus Health Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)
Interview with the CEO: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)
Interview with the CEO: Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Fixed-Income Fund Ups Exposure to Convertibles, Mortgage REITs, and BDCs
Advising Caution in the Face of Rising Government Deficits and Debt
Risk/Reward Equation Points to Picks in Malls, Homebuilding, Pharma
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of Digital and At-Home Medical Devices
Medical Devices Space Sees Advances in Smart Implants, Diabetes Monitoring
Medical Devices Sector Plays Catch Up as Demand for Procedures Normalizes
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 