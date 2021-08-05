Three Companies Promising Double-Digit Returns for Long-Term Investors

Mike Moore is a senior analyst at Goodnow Investment Group, where he’s been for 11 years. Prior to working at Goodnow, he worked for 10 years in different private equity and hedge funds. He attended Middlebury College and received an MBA from Dartmouth. Profile John Birkett is a senior analyst at Goodnow Investment Group, where he started close to three years ago. He attended college at Tufts University. He received an MBA at MIT. Profile

TWST: Could you each tell me a little about your background?

Mr. Moore: I went to Middlebury undergrad, went to Dartmouth’s Tuck Business