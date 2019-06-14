The Trade Situation with China Is Front and Center in the Semiconductor Sector

Harsh Kumar is a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Piper Jaffray & Co. covering the semiconductor sector. Harsh joined Piper Jaffray in 2017; he has covered the semiconductor industry since the mid-1990s. Kumar has primarily focused on communication, analog and compound semiconductor companies within the sector. He was recognized as a Wall Street Journal Best on the Street analyst in 2008 and 2010 in the semiconductor category. Kumar graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering from the University of Poona in India and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas, Arlington. Profile

Word count: 4,185

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about Piper Jaffray?

Mr. Kumar: Sure. Piper Jaffray is a full-service investment bank, very strong in